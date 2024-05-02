Woman dies of burns in Tirumangalam

May 02, 2024 09:23 pm | Updated 09:23 pm IST

A 70-year-old woman, V. Pappammal, of S. Gopalapuram near Tirumangalam, who sustained burns on April 29, succumbed to her burns on Wednesday.

ADVERTISEMENT

Her daughter, Gnana Sagunthala (45) is under treatment at the Government Rajaji hospital with 40% burns. The police said that when the daughter was cooking food on a gas stove, she had accidentally caught fire. When she raised an alarm, her mother rushed to her rescue and both suffered burns. They were given first-aid at the Government hospital in Tirumangalam and were later admitted to the GRH.

Tirumangalam Taluk police have registered a case.

ADVERTISEMENT

Boy drowns in water tank

In an unrelated incident, a three-year-old boy, M. Darshan, who had entered a water tank outside his house, drowned in Keezhavalavu on Wednesday.

The police said that his mother, Anitha (28) was busy with household work and did notice the boy.

When she noticed him lying unconscious in the tank, she rushed him to the primary health centre in Keezhavalavu and then took him to Government hospital in Melur.

However, doctors declared him brought dead.

Melur police have registered a case.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.