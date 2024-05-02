GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Cricket
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Cricket
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

year
Click here for our in-depth coverage of Lok Sabha and Assembly elections #ElectionsWithTheHindu

Woman dies of burns in Tirumangalam

May 02, 2024 09:23 pm | Updated 09:23 pm IST

The Hindu Bureau

A 70-year-old woman, V. Pappammal, of S. Gopalapuram near Tirumangalam, who sustained burns on April 29, succumbed to her burns on Wednesday.

Her daughter, Gnana Sagunthala (45) is under treatment at the Government Rajaji hospital with 40% burns. The police said that when the daughter was cooking food on a gas stove, she had accidentally caught fire. When she raised an alarm, her mother rushed to her rescue and both suffered burns. They were given first-aid at the Government hospital in Tirumangalam and were later admitted to the GRH.

Tirumangalam Taluk police have registered a case.

Boy drowns in water tank

In an unrelated incident, a three-year-old boy, M. Darshan, who had entered a water tank outside his house, drowned in Keezhavalavu on Wednesday.

The police said that his mother, Anitha (28) was busy with household work and did notice the boy.

When she noticed him lying unconscious in the tank, she rushed him to the primary health centre in Keezhavalavu and then took him to Government hospital in Melur.

However, doctors declared him brought dead.

Melur police have registered a case.

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.