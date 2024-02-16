Woman dies during sterilisation surgery at Nainarkoil PHC, relatives allege medical negligence and stage road roko on Madurai-Rameswaram NH

February 16, 2024 08:27 pm | Updated 08:27 pm IST - RAMANATHAPURAM

A 22-year-old woman identified as Geetha wife of Satish of Vaagai Vayal Post in Marudhur village near Nainarkoil Union in Ramanathapuram district allegedly died due to medical negligence at Nainarkoil Primary Health Care, claimed relatives here on Friday.

It was said that Geetha and Satish had a two-year-old girl child and had delivered a baby boy four months ago.

Under such circumstances, the doctors at the PHC had recommended the woman to undergo family planning. Hence, she was admitted and while the surgery was underway, she developed sudden and excessive bleeding and died.

Though she was rushed in an ambulance to the Government Medical College and Hospital in Ramanathapuram, the doctors declared her brought dead.

As the news spread, the relatives of Geetha and Satish resorted to agitation and blocked the vehicular traffic on the Madurai-Rameswaram NH. When police prevented them, there was a wordy altercation.

The family members demanded arrest of the doctors, who were responsible for the ‘death’ of the woman and also sought compensation.

After senior officers promised action, they dispersed, but refused to take the body.

They also insisted that the GH should not conduct post-mortem until their demand was met with.

Further investigation was on.

