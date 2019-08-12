Madurai

Woman dies after delivery

No doctors present during delivery

B. Ahalya, 23, died an hour after delivering a baby at Katchaikatti Primary Health Centre here in the wee hours of Sunday. No duty doctors were present during the delivery.

“Around 3 a.m., she began experiencing breathlessness and excessive bleeding. An ambulance was called. However, she collapsed midway,” a senior official in-charge of the PHC said.

The cause of death was given as amniotic fluid embolism.

Why you should pay for quality journalism - Click to know more

Related Articles
Recommended for you
This article is closed for comments.
Please Email the Editor

Printable version | Feb 22, 2020 12:15:00 PM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/cities/Madurai/woman-dies-after-delivery/article28988123.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY