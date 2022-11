November 23, 2022 09:25 pm | Updated 09:25 pm IST

Ramanathapuram

A 60-year-old female devotee, R. Rajamani, suffered bleeding injury on her left toe after it was crushed under the wheel of golden chariot of Ramanathaswamy Temple on Wednesday. The police said that the woman was part of a group of pilgrims who had come from Telagana. She was rushed to the Government hospital at Rameswaram.

