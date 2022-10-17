Women development events held

The women development awareness rally was organised here on Monday on behalf of Thoothukudi District Library and Raja Ram Mohan Roy Library Trust, Kolkata.

ADVERTISEMENT

After Mayor Jegan Periyasamy flagged off the rally at District Central Library at Tooveypuram, the participants traversed Jayaraj Road, Vegetable Market Junction and reached the Office of Chief Educational Officer where a range of competitions were conducted.

CEO K. Balathandayuthapani gave away prizes to winners.