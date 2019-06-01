Woman detained for using a child for begging

A woman, who used a child for begging at Palayamkottai, was nabbed on Friday after Collector Shilpa Prabhakar Satish alerted officials concerned on seeing her begging under a scorching sun.

When the Collector was returning to her camp office on North High Ground Road on Friday afternoon, she saw a woman begging with a two-year-old boy in front of a restaurant near Palayamkottai bus stand and alerted District Child Protection Officer Dev Anand to rescue the woman and the child. As the team rescued the resisting woman with the child and took them to ‘Saranaalayam’ at Balabhagya Nagar, the home for abandoned children and destitute woman, the team saw five gypsy children selling safety pins near Tirunelveli Junction bus stand.

Besides videographing the gypsy children selling safety pins to passers by, Mr. Dev Anand and his team caught two of them – a boy and a girl – while the remaining three escaped. After half-an-hour, the trio returned to the same spot to continue to their business only to be trapped by the waiting officials.

On seeing their ‘breadwinners’ being caught by the officials, a group of gypsies, all from Pettai Gypsy Colony, surrounded the officials and verbally abused them. Though the vehemently arguing gypsies told the officials that their children were students of non-formal schools being run under the National Child Labour Project, the video shown by Mr. Dev Anand silenced them.

“Since there were no policemen there, we could not manage the situation. As our people tried to take them to nearby ‘Saranaalayam’ in an autorickshaw, the trio bit them and escaped again. Finally, the detained two children were handed over to ‘Saranaalayam’ officials,” Mr. Dev Anand said.

National Child Labour Project Director Chandrakumar said the woman who used the child for begging had been kept at the ‘short stay home’ as she could not provide any acceptable document showing that the child she was carrying was her child. “Since a few women hire and use the children for begging, we have to verify these facts also. Since she could not prove it, she has been kept in the short stay home,” Mr. Chandrakumar said.

When asked if a case would be registered against the woman for using the child for begging based on his complaint, he said the NCLP, being a judiciary body, could not file a complaint. “It is the duty of the District Child Protection Officer who only apprehended the woman with the child while begging,” Mr. Chandrakumar said.