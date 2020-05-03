Madurai

Woman delivers stillborn, dies

A young woman on Sunday delivered a stillborn baby and died at the government hospital here.

Police said to Ranjini of Kumbaram village near Tiruppulani married Deivendran five years ago. The couple had two daughters. She was to deliver her third baby around May 1.

Preliminary inquiry showed that she had planned to go to her mother’s house in March. Due to the curfew, she remained with her husband at Natarajapuram, a fisherfolk colony in Rameswaram.

On Saturday, she developed labour pain. Within a few minutes, she became unconscious due to excessive bleeding. She was taken to Rameswaram Government Hospital, where she delivered a stillborn child. She was then rushed to Ramanathapuram GH, where she she died on Sunday.

Doctors said they took samples for COVID-19 test.

Dhanuskodi police registered a case. As the couple had been married for less than seven years, sub-collector Sugaputra conducted an inquiry, police added.

