Woman, daughter killed in road accident

TIRUNELVELI

28 June 2021 19:22 IST

A woman and her six-year-old daughter were killed in a road accident near here on Sunday night.

Police said Emperuman, 30, of Alangaaraperi near Seevalaperi close to Palayamkottai was returning home from his relative’s house on his bike with his wife Muthuselvi, 25, daughter Anu Sri, 6, and son Aswinth, 1, on Sunday night. When he crossed the four-lane national highway near a flour mill near Gangaikondan, a bike proceeding from Tirunelveli to Madurai hit the two-wheeler.

All four were injured and were rushed to Tirunelveli Medical College Hospital. While Muthuselvi died on the way, Anu Sri died on Monday. Emperuman and his son were under treatment.

Gangaikondan police registered a case.