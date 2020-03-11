Woman, daughter killed in blast at illegal fireworks unit

11 March 2020 19:21 IST

It was functioning close to police station, DSP’s office in Periyakulam

PERIYAKULAM

In a shocking incident, a 45-year-old woman, Pandiammal, and her 18-year-old daughter, Nivedha, were killed in a blast in an illegal fireworks unit, which was functioning in a thickly populated area in Periyakulam in Theni district on Wednesday.

Preliminary inquiries suggested that Gopinath, 52, who was living in Vadakarai Varadappan Street in the town, was manufacturing without licence high-decibel crackers that were burst during local functions. Gopinath died due to ill health two years ago.

After his death, his wife Pandiammal and daughter Nivedha continued the illegal manufacturing of firecrackers in their house, it is learnt. With the number of buyers increasing, Pandiammal and Nivedha used to work even during late hours, some of the neighbours said.

When the firecrackers exploded on Wednesday, the panic-stricken neighbours alerted Vadakarai police station. The police rushed to the spot and cordoned off the street as a large number of people gathered there.

The blast was so powerful that the roof of the house came crashing down and the walls suffered extensive damage. A neighbour, Pandi, said that the police station and the office of the Deputy Superintendent of Police, were located close by.

The police and Fire and Rescue Services personnel, who also rushed to the spot, found Pandiammal dead Nivedha struggling under the debris. Sub-Inspector of Police Mohamed Yahiya rushed Nivedha to Periyakulam Government Hospital in an autorickshaw. After being administered first aid, she was referred to Theni GH. However, she died on the way to the hospital, the police said.

Superintendent of Police Sai Saran Tejaswi visited the spot. Periakulam DSP Arumugam and Inspector Suresh conducted inquiries. Vadakarai police have registered a case of unnatural death and are investigating.