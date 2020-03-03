Woman, daughter found dead at home

A woman, L Anusuya Devi (33) and her Sarudharsana (14), were found hanging in their house at Rayappanpatti on Tuesday.

The police said that the woman, who was married to one Lakshmanan 15 years back had been living in K.K. Patti.

However, as her husband, who was an alcoholic, was not going for any work for the last 10 years, she moved to Rayappanpatti near her father’s house some 15 days back.

The woman was living with her daughter and a son.

On Tuesday morning, the mother and daughter were found hanging in different rooms in their house on Vincent Paul Street. Rayappanpatti police are investigating.

Assistance for overcoming suicidal thoughts is available on the State’s health helpline 104 and Sneha’s suicide prevention helpline 044-24640050.