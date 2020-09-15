Woman, daughter end lives

NAGERCOIL
Poverty has driven a family of three to make suicide attempt here in the early hours of Tuesday.
While the mother and a daughter died in the attempt as they drowned in a pond, another daughter is undergoing treatment.
Police said Vadivelmurugan, 75, a goldsmith from Ozhuginaseri here, died on Monday. As the family lost its sole breadwinner, who was bedridden for over a year, the family did not have money to perform the last rites. After buying new dhoti and a towel, his wife Pankajam, 75, kept them near the body and locked the house. Taking her unmarried daughters Mala, 48, and Sachu, 45, in a bus early on Tuesday to Suchindram, the trio decided to commit suicide.
After tying their hands with ropes, they jumped into Ialaiyanainarkulam around 4.45 a.m.
When one Sekar, a local, went to the pond to collect lotus, he found the trio floating on the water and informed the Suchindram police. While Sachu was alive, Pankajam and Mala died. The bodies were sent to the Government Medical College Hospital.
The condition of Sachu is said to be “stable”.
Those in distress or having suicidal tendencies could seek help and counselling by calling State’s health helpline 104 or Chennai-based Sneha’s suicide prevention helpline 044-24640050.
