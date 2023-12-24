ADVERTISEMENT

Woman, daughter drown in pond in Sivaganga district

December 24, 2023 08:13 pm | Updated 08:13 pm IST - SIVAGANGA

The Hindu Bureau

In a tragic incident, a woman and her daughter allegedly drowned in a pond near their house in Tiruvadanai police station limits in Sivaganga district on Sunday.

Police said that Rajeshwari, 40, and her daughter Hansani, 11, had come from Bangalore to their native home in Alagumadai village. They had planned to visit a shrine after taking bath in the nearby pond. When Hansani, who stepped inside first, suddenly screamed for help. Immediately, Rajeshwari too rushed in, but in no time, they both drowned.

Fire and rescue services personnel retrieved the two bodies and sent them to Tiruvadanai Government Hospital for post-mortem. Further investigation was on.

