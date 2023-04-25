Woman, cow electrocuted in Srivilliputtur

April 25, 2023 09:52 pm | Updated 09:52 pm IST

A woman, R. Ponnuthai (46) of Shanmugasundarapuram here was electrocuted and five others suffered shock, after lightning struck the village on Tuesday evening.

Police said that the woman, along with four others, was walking towards the house when lightning struck them. While Ponnuthai suffered burn injuries, the others suffered shock. All of them were rushed to the Government Hospital here. Ponnuthai, who was referred to Government Rajaji Hospital in Madurai, died on the way to hospital. Ponnuthai’s daughter, Sangeetha (23), has been admitted to the hospital. Other three persons were treated as outpatients.

Meanwhile, a cow was also struck dead by lightning at Pillayarnatham. Police said the owner of the cow, Kumar, suffered shock.

Strikes house

A portion of a parapet of a house was damaged due to lightning in Sivakasi on Monday night.

However, none of the five members of the house, who were sleeping in the ground floor, were injured.

According to Station Officer, Sivakasi Fire and Rescue Services, Venkatesan, lightning struck the house of M. Sermakani at Kayambu Nagar at around 11.45 p.m. When firemen rushed to the spot, they found that a small portion of the parapet of the house was damaged and had fallen down to the ground.

The plastering of the wall in a room in the first floor also got peeled off. With the roof suffering damage, rainwater started seeping into the ground floor.