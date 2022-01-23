Madurai

Woman constable dies

A woman constable, D. Kalavathi (40), who collapsed at S. S. Colony on Saturday night died on the way to Government Rajaji Hospital.

The police said that the constable, who had health issues, was about to leave for home after duty when she swooned on the station premises at around 9.45 p.m.

The police rushed her to a private hospital from where she was referred to the GRH.However, she died on the way.

After post-mortem, the body was handed over to the family members.

Commissioner of Police Prem Anand Sinha and other senior police officials paid their respect at the GRH on Sunday.


