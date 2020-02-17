Woman complains to Collector about missing husband

RAMANATHAPURAM

A 27-year-old woman submitted a petition to Collector K Veera Raghava Rao to help trace the whereabouts of her husband.

In her petition, the woman said she got married in 2019 in Paramakudi. However, in about three months, her husband said he would go to a friend’s place looking for a job.

In the meantime, she delivered twin babies. Despite attempts to reach her husband, she was unable to contact him. She suspected that he lived in Erode and had contacts with his parents here.

After her in-laws took away her 15 sovereign jewels and other articles as dowry on her marriage, her parents were finding it difficult to maintain her and her twin babies. The Collector ordered the All Woman Police Station, Paramakudi, to investigate and book a case.