Woman, child entitled to maintenance even though marriage is not valid: HC

Granting relief to a woman from Tirunelveli district, the Madurai Bench of the Madras High Court held that she and her child were entitled to maintenance under Section 125 of the Code of Criminal Procedure even though her marriage was not valid. She was married to a man when his first marriage was still subsisting.

Justice K. Murali Shankar upheld the order passed by the Tirunelveli Family Court that the woman and her child were entitled to maintenance from the man, whom it directed to pay monthly maintenance of ₹10,000 each. The court was hearing a criminal revision petition filed by Loyola Selva Kumar who challenged the Family Court‘s order directing him to pay maintenance to his second wife and child.

The woman said her marriage with the petitioner was solemnised in 2018 in Tirunelveli, and they had a child. She filed an application claiming maintenance for herself and the child under Section 125 of the Cr.P.C. before the trial court. The petitioner, in his counter statement, disputed the very marriage and the paternity of the child and liability to pay maintenance.

The woman said her parents gave gold jewellery and cash to the petitioner as dowry. Though the man was affectionate towards her and the child initially, he later started avoiding her and demanded more dowry. The petitioner said he had already married a woman and had a child through her. Since his petition for divorce was dismissed, he had preferred an appeal and it was still pending, he said.

The court observed that the woman had produced the marriage invitation, marriage photographs, birth certificate of the child, family card, Aadhaar card and messages to prove the marriage. However, since the first marriage of the man was still subsisting, the marriage between the man and the second wife, even if proved, could not be said to be valid.

The court observed that it was evident the man and the woman were living together and the child was born to them. The court held that for the purpose of Section 125 of the Cr.P.C, the woman could very well be considered wife and the child as the child of the petitioner. Therefore, the finding of the trial court that the woman and the child were entitled to get maintenance from the petitioner could not be found fault with, the court observed, and dismissed the petition.