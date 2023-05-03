ADVERTISEMENT

Woman cheated of ₹5.70 lakh on promise of getting part-time job

May 03, 2023 07:02 pm | Updated 07:02 pm IST

The Hindu Bureau

A 23-year-old woman from Uthamapalayam has been cheated of ₹5.70 lakh by some unidentified persons who had lured her on the guise of offering part-time job.

The police said that the woman had received a call on her mobile phone in which she was offered a job through which she would get ₹50 for following each celebrity in a social media.

Later, when she opened a link, she had got on her phone, she was credited with ₹150 as bonus.

Subsequently, the caller told her that she would get ₹50 only if chose a pre-paid task or otherwise she would get only ₹25 for following each celebrity.

After being convinced by the caller’s contention, the woman had been depositing money since April 1 in several instalments.

She was told that the ₹5.70 lakh she had sent was in her wallet and if she wanted to withdraw it, she was required to pay more.

Realising that she had been duped, the woman lodged a complaint with the Theni district cyber crime police.

