Woman candidate wins from two town panchayat wards

To become chairperson, she was asked to contest in an additional ward

S. Subbulakshmi of the DMK, who won in two wards in W. Pudupatti town panchayat in Virudhunagar district.

To become chairperson, she was asked to contest in an additional ward

A woman candidate, S. Subbulakshmi, emerged victorious in two wards of W. Pudupatti town panchayat in Virudhunagar district.

Ms. Subbulakshmi, wife of V.K. Shantharam, town secretary of the DMK, was the party’s unanimous choice for the post of chairperson of the town panchayat. She had filed her nomination in Ward 12, where the party thought that it would be a cakewalk for her. Mr. Shantharam had filed his nomination in Ward 7.

However, when another person from the DMK, Radhika, filed her nomination as an independent in Ward 12, the contest became tough as the AIADMK too had fielded its candidate, V. Seethalakshmi.

“Since, I was the chairperson candidate, our party wanted me to contest from one more ward to be on the safer side. And, I filed my nomination in Ward 7 also and eventually my husband withdrew his papers in that ward,” she said.

Mr. Shantharam said his political opponents, who wanted to defeat Ms. Subbulakhsmi in Ward 12, backed off after she contested in two wards.

Eventually, Ms. Subbulakshmi became victorious in both the wards. She said she would resign from the general ward. “If the party orders me to contest in Ward 7, I will do that,” said Mr. Shantharam.