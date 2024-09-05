GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Woman Block Development Officer in Narikudi arrested on graft charge in Virudhunagar district

Published - September 05, 2024 10:13 pm IST

The Hindu Bureau

Block Development Officer of Narikudi V. Jaya Puspham, 48, on Thursday was caught red-handed while demanding and receiving a bribe money of ₹3,000 for clearing a road contract bill.

According to sources in Virudhunagar district unit of Vigilance and Anti-Corruption, Puspham demanded ₹5,000 from P. Ajith Kumar, who is the supervisor of a contractor, Ramesh, who had executed the concrete road laying work between Salai Iluppaikulam and Chokkai Ammankoil.

After negotiation, she agreed to clear the bills if she was paid the bribe money of ₹3,000.

However, Ajith Kumar lodged a complaint with the DVAC, following which a team of sleuths led by Additional Superintendent of Police, K. Ramachandran, laid a trap at the office of BDO at Narikudi.

She was arrested by the officials while receiving the money.


