A woman threw a sharp weapon at a Tangedco lineman even as he was giving power connection to the house of a 74-year-old widow as the aggressor had personal enmity with the old lady.

Police said lineman Ganesan and others from the Tangedco office at Alwarkurichi had gone to give new power connection to the house of widow M. Bhoopathi, 74, of Chettikulam near Alwarkurichi recently. Due to personal enmity with the old lady, a few neighbours threatened the workers that they would attack them if the power connection was given to the house of the old woman and the Tangedco team had to leave the spot without giving power connection.

Following repeated appeals from Mrs. Bhoopathi, lineman Mr. Ganesan had gone there to give the power connection on Wednesday with police protection as he sensed that the neighours might create problem. Even as he climbed up the electric pole and was giving power connection, neighbour Kalpana, who was carrying a sickle, verbally abused Mr. Ganesan and called a few others over her mobile phone for help.

As the lineman was getting down from the electric pole, a furious Kalpana threw the sickle at Mr. Ganesan, who narrowly missed from being hurt by the sharp weapon. She immediately ran away from the spot. The entire incident was recorded by the onlookers and the neighbours, who shared it on social media.

“Even though police was giving protection to our lineman, they were just witnessing Kalpana abusing our lineman and targeting him with a sharp lethal weapon. None of them moved even a bit to nab her. We’ve informed our higher-ups about the police’s inaction,” said the Tangedco personnel, who have planned to organize State-wide agitations condemning alleged inept policing.

After Mr. Ganesan informed his higher-ups about the incident, Assistant Engineer, Tangedco, Alwarkurichi, Jeevanandam filed a complaint with Alwarkurichi police who registered case against Kalpana under Sections 294 B (verbal abuse), 353 (Assault or criminal force to deter public servant from discharge of his duty) and 506 (II) (criminal intimidation).

However, police did not invoke section 307 of IPC (attempt to murder) even though the video clearly shows that the agitated woman was trageting the lineman with the lethal weapon.