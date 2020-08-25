Woman attempts to end life, poisons her children in Sattur

The 30-year-old and her two children are in hospital, and the police are investigating

A woman attempted to end her life after administering poison to her two children over a domestic quarrel with her husband, near Vembakottai, on Tuesday.

Police said that Subbulakshmi alias Esther (30) had had frequent quarrels with her husband, Alex Pandian, over domestic issues.

On Tuesday, she administered a poison to her children – Jaleena (10) and Joshua (3). She also consumed the poison at her residence in Vettrilaiyoorani. All the three were rushed to the Primary Health Centre at Thayilpatti. The mother and the daughter have been shifted to the Government hospital in Tiruthangal.

Vembakottai police are investigating.

Assistance for overcoming suicidal thoughts is available on the State’s health helpline 104 and Sneha’s suicide prevention helpline 044-24640050.