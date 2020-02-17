Woman attempts self-immolation at Collectorate

Virudhunagar

A woman, who was part of a group of villagers, including children, from Moovaraivendran panchayat, attempted self-immolation at Virudhunagar Collectorate on Monday, complaining about lack of police action against few people who were threatening a section of villagers with dire consequences.

However, police personnel deployed at the Collectorate prevented Mahalakshmi from setting her ablaze after she doused herself with a bottle of petrol. She was accompanied by Ramachandran, Pandi Selvi, Subbulakshmi and their children.

The woman said that a section of the villagers had supported the candidature of Ramesh Kannan of Seelanaikkanpatti in the recently-concluded rural local body elections to the post of president of Moovaraivendran panchayat.

This led to the villagers earning the wrath of the local candidate, Muruganandam, who lost the election.

Accusing Mahalakshmi and others that only because of their support extended to Ramesh Kannan, Muruganandam lost the election, the defeated candidate and his supporters had been threatening the villagers, the woman alleged.

They had warned the residents with dire consequences if they did not leave the village, she added.

Mahalakshmi said that despite having lodged a complaint with Nathampatti police, no action has been taken. She said that only because their family members were under a constant threat and had not protection, they resorted to self-immolation.

Assistance for overcoming suicidal thoughts is available on the State’s health helpline 104 and Sneha’s suicide prevention helpline 044-24640050.