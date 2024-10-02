Woman attacked with knife, robbed of gold chain near Aruppukottai

In a daring incident, an autodriver, Thangapandi and his friend, Ramanathan attacked a lone woman passenger travelling in the auto with a knife and robbed her of over four sovereigns of gold on Virudhunagar-Aruppukottai Road in the early hours of Wednesday.

According to police, the woman, Sankar Chithradevi (43) of Virudhunagar, was picked up by the autodriver from Virudhunagar.

The woman who works in a eatery commutes to Aruppukottai in the early hours every day.

Even as the auto proceeded a little further, another person, identified as Ramanathan, boarded the auto.

As the auto was proceeding near Palavanatham under Aruppukottai Taluk police station limits, the driver suddenly diverted the vehicle away from the main road into a secluded place.

The woman was shocked and she raised an alarm.

The driver and Ramanathan then attacked the woman with knife and inflicted cut injuries on her face.

Even as the woman was bleeding, they snatched her gold chain, weighing over four sovereigns.

Later, they dumped the woman at the spot and fled the scene.

The woman got help from passers-by and was rushed to the Virudhunagar Government Medical College hospital and was admitted there.

Aruppukottai Assistant Superintendent of Police, S. Madhivanan, said that the police arrested the duo within three hours after the crime was reported.

The knife and the robbed gold were recovered from the accused.