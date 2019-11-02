Woman arrested

Madurai

In the case of tea shop owner A. Karuppiah, 37, who set his eight-year-old and six-year-old daughters ablaze before setting himself on fire at Thottappanaickanur in the district on Thursday, the Usilampatti taluk police arrested the man’s wife Geetha, 28, on Friday, for abetting suicide.

The police said she had an illegal affair with Anantha Kumar of the same locality. The police have also registered cases under section 306 of the IPC against six others, including Anantha Kumar, his family members and the family members of Geetha.

While Karuppiah and the eight-year-old girl died on the spot, the six-year-old girl, who was admitted to the Government Rajaji Hospital here died early on Friday morning.

Those who require assistance for overcoming suicidal thoughts may contact State’s health helpline 104 or Sneha’s suicide prevention helpline 044-24640050.

