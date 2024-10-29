ADVERTISEMENT

Woman arrested for stealing gold necklace from jewellery shop in Virudhunagar

Published - October 29, 2024 07:45 pm IST - Virudhunagar

The Hindu Bureau

V. Pavithra, 22, of Sivakasi, has been arrested in connection with stealing a gold necklace worth ₹1.40 lakh from a jewellery shop in Kasukadai bazaar in Virudhunagar on Saturday.

ADVERTISEMENT

Police said an unidentified woman with a face mask came to the shop on Saturday and said she wanted to buy gold chains. A salesperson, Saranya, showed her a few gold chains and the woman asked her to show gold necklace. Suddenly, she again asked for more varieties of gold chains.

When Saranya turned back to take the gold chains, the woman stealthily took a necklace and hid it inside her handkerchief. She then left without buying anything.

ADVERTISEMENT

When the owner, K. Hariharasudhan, 30, verified the stocks on Saturday night, he found a 17-sovereign gold necklace missing. The CCTV footage showed the woman stealing the gold necklace.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

Chain-snatcher nabbed

Passers-by nabbed a chain-snatcher, G. Tamil Selvan, 23, of Sattur when he was fleeing after snatching two gold chains from V. Andal, 30, at Meenambigai Bungalow bus stop on Monday morning.

Police said Andal, who was working as a junior assistant in Tenkasi municipality, came from R.R. Nagar by bus and got down at the bus stop around 7.20 a.m. While she was walking on the road, the youth, who was following her, snatched her gold chains and tried to flee.

However, alerted by her alarm, two passers-by, Vijayabalan and Koodalingam, intercepted and overpowered him. He was handed over to Virudhunagar West police station.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
GET YOUR DISCOUNTED ACCESS
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
GET YOUR DISCOUNTED ACCESS
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
GET YOUR DISCOUNTED ACCESS
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

Most Popular

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US