Woman arrested for stealing gold necklace from jewellery shop in Virudhunagar

Published - October 29, 2024 07:45 pm IST - Virudhunagar

The Hindu Bureau

V. Pavithra, 22, of Sivakasi, has been arrested in connection with stealing a gold necklace worth ₹1.40 lakh from a jewellery shop in Kasukadai bazaar in Virudhunagar on Saturday.

Police said an unidentified woman with a face mask came to the shop on Saturday and said she wanted to buy gold chains. A salesperson, Saranya, showed her a few gold chains and the woman asked her to show gold necklace. Suddenly, she again asked for more varieties of gold chains.

When Saranya turned back to take the gold chains, the woman stealthily took a necklace and hid it inside her handkerchief. She then left without buying anything.

When the owner, K. Hariharasudhan, 30, verified the stocks on Saturday night, he found a 17-sovereign gold necklace missing. The CCTV footage showed the woman stealing the gold necklace.

Chain-snatcher nabbed

Passers-by nabbed a chain-snatcher, G. Tamil Selvan, 23, of Sattur when he was fleeing after snatching two gold chains from V. Andal, 30, at Meenambigai Bungalow bus stop on Monday morning.

Police said Andal, who was working as a junior assistant in Tenkasi municipality, came from R.R. Nagar by bus and got down at the bus stop around 7.20 a.m. While she was walking on the road, the youth, who was following her, snatched her gold chains and tried to flee.

However, alerted by her alarm, two passers-by, Vijayabalan and Koodalingam, intercepted and overpowered him. He was handed over to Virudhunagar West police station.

Published - October 29, 2024 07:45 pm IST

