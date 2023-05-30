Woman arrested for murdering mother-in-law

May 30, 2023 04:52 pm | Updated 04:52 pm IST - TIRUNELVELI

The Seethaparpanallur police have arrested a woman for allegedly murdering her mother-in-law with a helmet and in the attire of a male.

Police said S. Seetharamalakshmi, 58, of Vaduganpatti village under Thulukkarkulam village panchayat near Seethaparpanallur, was the wife of Thulukkarkulam village panchayat vice-president Shanmmugavel, 63.

Their daughter-in-law Mahalakshmi, 27, had frequent altercations with Seetharamalakshmi. Hence, Mr. Shanmugavel built a house near his house for his son Ramasamy.

When Seetharamalakshmi was sleeping in her house on Monday, an unidentified person with a helmet and in the attire of a male entered the house in the early hours and assaulted her with a club before snatching her gold chain, weighing 5.50 sovereign. The victim was admitted to the Tirunelveli Medical College Hospital.

Even as the Seethaparpanallur police were investigating the case with the CCTV footages collected from the house of Mr. Shanmugavel, Seetharamalakshmi died in the hospital on Tuesday. Since the CCTV footages reportedly showed that Mahalakshmi was involved in this murder for gain case, the police picked her up for interrogation.

During an inquiry, the police found that Mr. Shanmugavel constructed a new house for his son Ramasamy near his house after Mahalakshmi was frequently involved in an altercation with Seetharamalakshmi. However, the problem continued even though Mr. Ramasamy started living in the new house with his wife Mahalakshmi and the children.

Agitated over this, Mahalakshmi, who dressed like a male, allegedly assaulted her mother-in-law with the club and snatched the gold chain from her while wearing helmet to show that it was a case of robbery. However, the police have cracked the case and arrested Mahalakshmi.