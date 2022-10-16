Woman, along with her two daughters and youth, kills husband

The Hindu Bureau THOOTHUKUDI
October 16, 2022 18:20 IST

A man was murdered by his wife, two daughters and another youth, the police said here Sunday.

Fish trader Gnanasekar, 42, son of Savarimuthu of Kuruvinatham South Street, Kamanaickenpatti near Kovilpatti, lived with his wife and two daughters. He opposed a love affair between his elder daughter and Karthik alias Karuppusami, 24, son of Sudalaiandi, also from the same locality.

A wordy duel between him and other family members snowballed into an assault. His wife Saleth Rani, 38, admitted that they had attacked him with an iron rod thereby killing him. They packed the body, went to Anchankulam and disposed it of. Later, they set it on fire.

SP Balaji Saravanan, DSP Logeswaran and Inspector Sudesan visited the scene of crime. They sent the body to the Kovilpatti Government Hospital and zeroed in on the suspects.

The woman reportedly confessed to having committed the crime with her two daughters and Karthik. The vehicle used for transporting the body was seized. The Pasuvanthanai police have registered a murder case. Further investigation is on.

