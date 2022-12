December 22, 2022 09:44 pm | Updated 09:44 pm IST

An unidentified man barged into a house in Mahalakshmi Nagar on Tuesday night and robbed an elderly woman of 10 sovereigns of gold jewellery and a mobile phone. Police said that when S. Felix Rajam, 67, was alone at home, the accused barged into the house and snatched a seven-sovereign gold chain and a three-sovereign bracelet and took with him a mobile phone. Tallakulam police have registered a case.

==