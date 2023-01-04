ADVERTISEMENT

Woman alleges medical negligence, seeks compensation 

January 04, 2023 11:05 pm | Updated 11:05 pm IST - MADURAI

The Hindu Bureau

The Madurai Bench of the Madras High Court has sought the response of the State on a petition filed by a woman from Pudukkottai district who alleged that her newborn child died due to medical negligence.

Justice G.R. Swaminathan ordered notice to the authorities on a petition filed by the woman. The petitioner said that she got married in 2021. After she became pregnant she underwent regular medical check-ups, she said.

She was referred to the Government Hospital in Manapparai for delivery. The doctors used forceps during delivery, she said and alleged that it had caused injuries to the newborn child and also to her uterus.

The newborn child was referred to the Government Hospital in Tiruchi for treatment, Later, she was told that the newborn child had died. She said appropriate action should be taken against Manapparai Government Hospital authorities for medical negligence. The petitioner also sought appropriate compensation from the authorities.

