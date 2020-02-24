Woman advocate moves HC against cattle menace

MADURAI

A woman advocate who recently suffered injuries after being knocked down by stray cattle on a city road moved the Madurai Bench of the Madras High Court on Monday, stressing the need for a joint committee comprising officials from the district administration and police department to monitor the menace.

In her petition, advocate K. Gandhiyammal, who lives in Puduthamaraipatti, said that when she was on her way to the High Court from her house on January 29, she was knocked down by stray cattle near Perumal Nagar, and she suffered injuries on her leg and forearm.

She complained that stray cattle and dogs had turned into a serious menace in the city. Not only did they cause hindrance to traffic, but they were also a threat to human safety, she said.

She sought constitution of the joint committee to remove stray cattle and levy penalty on people who let their animals wander on the roads. She also sought a status report on the cattle menace in the city.

Hearing the plea, a Division Bench of Justices M. Duraiswamy and T. Ravindran ordered notice to the district administration and the police department, and adjourned the case for further hearing.