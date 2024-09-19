ADVERTISEMENT

Woman administers poison to sons, one dies

Published - September 19, 2024 09:05 pm IST - TENKASI

The Hindu Bureau

After administering poison to her three sons, a woman attempted to end her life as she could not repay a loan taken from a women’s self-help group.

Police said K. Uchimahali, 40, of Chellapillaiyarkulam near Kadayam was the wife of Kumaravel, a hotel worker. She took a loan of ₹3 lakh through the women SHG and repaid ₹2,700 a week. As she was unable to repay the instalment for this week, she decided to end her life and administered poison to her three sons before consuming it.

After neighbours noticed Uchimahali and her sons in an unconscious state in her house, they rushed them to Tenkasi Government Hospital. While Praveen Raja, 3, died, Uchimahali and her other two sons, Palani Sakthi Kumaran and Indravel, were referred to Tirunelveli Medical College Hospital for treatment.

(Assistance for overcoming suicidal thoughts is available on the State’s health helpline 104, Tele-MANAS 14416, Sneha’s suicide prevention helpline 044-24640050 and Speak2Us helpline at 9375493754.)

