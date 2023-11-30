November 30, 2023 08:24 pm | Updated 08:24 pm IST - THENI

In a high drama, Kavitha, aged about 40, wanted in many ganja smuggling cases in Andhra Pradesh, and in Tiruppur, Coimbatore and Theni districts, gave a slip to police after a DMK functionary allegedly prevented them from arresting her on Wednesday night.

Following a complaint filed by a policeman, Amirthalingam, attached to Thevaram police station, a case under IPC Sections 147, 294b, 353 and 506 (1) was registered against six persons, including DMK functionary Asai Thambi, on the instruction of Theni Superintendent of Police Praveen Umesh Dongre.

It is said that a special police team, which was monitoring the movement of Kavitha, zeroed in on her based on specific intelligence. Even as Sub-Inspector Idris Khan and other team members were interrogating her in Pechiamman Temple North Street in Moonandipatti, a group of men, led by Asai Thambi, came there and abused the police. They gheraoed the police and ensured that Kavitha escaped from the spot.

A senior police officer said Asai Thambi was a ward councillor in Thevaram and a DMK district functionary. The group shouted at the police officers and reportedly threatened them that they would use heir “political” clout to transfer them en masse.

The police officer further said Kavitha was wanted in cases registered in connection with smuggling of about 240 kg of ganja in A.P., 340 kg of ganja in Tiruppur district and 55 kg of the narcotic substance in Coimbatore, besides the cases registered in two police stations in Theni district for the same offence.

Kavitha, the police said, who had a wide network in many districts in Tamil Nadu and Andhra Pradesh, had been engaging youngsters to sell ganja.

The police said they had registered cases against those who were responsible for her escape.

