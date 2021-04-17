Woman, accomplice arrested for murder

The two murdered a man and buried the body

The Tenkasi Police have arrested a woman and her accomplice for allegedly murdering her second husband three years ago and burying the body near her house.

Police said Abhi alias Abhirami, 30, of Anna Nagar in Kuthukkalvalasai near Tenkasi, having a son and a daughter, married K. Kaliraj, 20, of Achanpudur in 2017 after her first husband died a few years ago due to poor health. Kaliraj, who was not in touch with his parents due to domestic issues, went missing in 2018.

When his parents enquired Abhirami about his absence, she told them that he was working in Coimbatore. However, the parents grew suspicious as they did not receive any phone call from their son for more than two years.

After they lodged a complaint with the Tenkasi police, Abhirami was picked up for inquiry. She reportedly confessed to the police that she, with the help of one Marimuthu, a mechanic, murdered Kaliraj after serving him food laced with sedatives. The duo packed the body in a sack and buried it in a pit near the car parking space near her house. Since a temple is located nearby, Abhirami planted a ‘tulsi’ plant on the spot.

The police dug out the skeletal remains on Saturday evening and sent them for DNA analysis to establish the identity of the deceased. The police have also arrested Marimuthu.