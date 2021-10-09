Woman, 2 daughters commit suicide

Kovilpatti

09 October 2021 17:54 IST

In a case of suspected suicide, a mother and her two daughters were found hanging in their house here on Saturday.

Police said labourer M. Muthumari, 45 of Rajiv Nagar here, was living in her house with her daughters Yuvarani, 21, a college student, and Nithya, 17, a Plus Two student, after her husband Muthuraman abandoned the family 15 years ago.

When the house remained locked on Saturday morning even after 9.30 a.m., the neighbours peeped through the window to find the mother and the daughters hanging in separate rooms.

The Kovilpatti West police were alerted and the bodies were sent to Kovilpatti Government Hospital for post-mortem.

Since the house had been locked from outside, the police are investigating to find if there was any foul play.

Kovilpatti West police are investigating.

Those in distress or having suicidal tendencies could seek help and counselling by calling State’s health helpline 104 or Chennai-based Sneha’s suicide prevention helpline 044-24640050.