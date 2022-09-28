Within weeks of inauguration by Chief Minister, roof at convention centre springs leak

Moist patches visible at the newly inaugurated Convention Centre at Tamukkam Ground in Madurai days after rainwater leaked through the roof. | Photo Credit: ASHOK R

The newly inaugurated Madurai Convention Centre wore an ugly sight as the roof developed leak after the city experienced a heavy spell of rain recently.

The convention centre at Tamukkam Ground was inaugurated by Chief Minister M.K. Stalin earlier this month.

The project, constructed at a cost of ₹ 47.72 crore under the Smart Cities Mission, opened its doors to host its first event – the iconic Madurai Book Fair – from September 23.

The building that was erected on promises of providing the best of amenities had rainwater leaking through its roof and walls on one side when a cloudburst occurred on Sunday night – after closing hours of the fair.

The leakage resulted in ‘drenching of books worth ₹50,000,” said the stall owner who sustained losses.

According to Book Sellers' and Publishers' Association of South India (BAPASI) secretary S.K. Murugan, the stall owner, has been assured of compensation by the association and that no other stock of books were damaged.

According to sources, the air-conditioning unit was not plastered effectively which paved the way for the rainwater to seep in.

When asked, City Engineer A. Lakshamanan said that the issue was attended to within minutes and fixed.

Though there were no structural damages, moist patches on the roof were still visible days later.