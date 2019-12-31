Within four months, 4-lane develops potholes

Within four months, the 4-lane between Palayamkottai Central Prison and Konganthaanpaarai intersection on the busy Tirunelveli – Nagercoil Highway, which was laid at a cost of ₹36 crore released from the Chief Minister’s Special Fund, has started developing potholes.

As the busy narrow stretch between the four-lane flyover at Konganthaanpaarai intersection beyond Tuckerammalpuram and Vaeinthaankulam new-bus stand became a ‘danger zone’ owing to accidents caused by speeding vehicles, particularly omni buses zooming past after 7 p.m., it was decided to widen the 9-km-long stretch between Palayamkottai Central Prison and Konganthaanpaarai intersection into a four-lane thoroughfare with a median to avert head-on collisions.

The project was sanctioned and ₹3.50 crore was released in the first phase to widen the road between the new bus-stand and INS Kattabomman’s Receiving Station. After the stretch was widened, accident rate along this stretch came down drastically with the concrete median averting mishaps.

In the second phase of the project, work was taken-up to widen the entire stretch with concrete median. Besides widening the existing two-lane into four-lane, seven culverts situated on this stretch were also constructed afresh.

When the widening was taken-up, the soil required for the work was lifted from the roadside. This resulted in rainwater flowing from the widened road towards the trenches created by digging of soil and this has lead to erosion of the roadside, posing threat to the sturdiness of the road.

As the soil was being lifted from the roadside instead of transporting it from other places after getting due permission, the public, especially members of residents’ welfare associations, alerted the Department of Highways officials. However, no action was taken. Consequently, the road cannot withstand even a 15-minute-long downpour.

Another serious issue is that the just concluded northeast monsoon has exposed the ‘quality’ of the road.

“Potholes have developed near the entrance of INS Kattabomman Receiving Station, near the Government College of Engineering’s main entrance, another dangerous pothole on the other side of the road, a crater near the Southern Honda Car showroom etc cause mishaps involving bikes every night. The 120-day-old State Highway, laid with the tax payers’ money, cannot withstand even incessant drizzle witnessed during the monsoon. The efforts to close these potholes too failed as the rain washed it away. The potholes stand testimony to the quality of this road,” said a faculty member of the Government College of Engineering.

Moreover, the bitumen laid to connect the road with reconstructed concrete culverts has sunk at several places for about few inches causing speeding vehicles to experience bumps across these points.

Another major issue haunting this stretch is the lights installed in the middle of the road are yet to be given power connection.