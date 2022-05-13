Withdraw property tax hike: CPI(M)

CPI(M) cadre staging a demonstration at the Corporation office in Dindigul on Friday. | Photo Credit: KARTHIKEYAN G

Communist Party of India (Marxist) cadre submitted a petition to the Corporation officials in Dindigul demanding withdrawal of the hike in property tax here on Friday.

The protesters held a rally from the clocktower to the Dindigul Corporation office raising slogans against the raise in property tax which had added to the financial burden of the common man at a time when the economy was slowly reviving.

CPI(M) party town secretary A. Arabu Mohammed, district committee members P. Azad and V. Kalyanasundaram, CPI(M) councillors S. Ganesan and Jyoti Basu, and other party cadre took part in the demonstration.

Similar protests followed by submitting of petitions at the town panchayat offices of Thadikombu and Agaram were led by CPI(M) union secretary Sarathkumar and district committee member Ajay.

Further, CPI(M) union secretary Malaisamy, district executive committee members K Arulselvan, T Muthusamy and ward member Murugeswari participated in the petition campaign held in two town panchayats of Ayyalur and Vadamadurai.

In the protest held at Ayakudi town panchayat, district executive committee member Kamalakannan, CPI(M) Palani union secretary Selvaraj and others participated.