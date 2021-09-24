‘Withdraw move to privatise PSUs’

MADURAI

Opposing the moves of the railway administration, the employees affiliated to the Dakshin Railway Employees’ Union here staged a demonstration in front of the eastern entrance of Madurai Railway Junction on Friday.

Led by R. Sankara Narayanan, divisional secretary of the union, the members shouted slogans against the Union government.

Demanding the government to withdraw the moves to privatise public sector undertakings, to drop the new pension scheme, to stop handing over rail coaches, railway stations, railway playgrounds to private sector among others, they urged the MPs to save the PSUs in larger public interest.

By handing over the profit-making PSUs to some private sector, it showed the hidden agenda of the government. The railways should immediately issue orders to all the kalasis who were appointed in 2009 as substitutes and give them orders as technicians, they demanded.

They also urged the administration to abolish the ceiling fixed for issuance of bonus to the railway employees.