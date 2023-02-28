ADVERTISEMENT

Withdraw Motor Vehicle Act amendments, say trade unions

February 28, 2023 07:59 pm | Updated 07:59 pm IST - TIRUNELVELI

The Hindu Bureau

Demanding the withdrawal of the amendments made in the Motor Vehicle Act that empowers the enforcement officials to slap on-the-spot fine through online and phasing out of 15 year-old vehicles, the trade unions stopped their bikes and the autorickshaws for 15 minutes on Tuesday.

 The protesting trade unions said the system of imposing fine on violators through online should be withdrawn. Private agencies should not be allowed to give fitness certificates to the vehicles. While the toll plazas across the country should be uprooted, the unprecedented fuel price hike should be reduced by slashing taxes.

 The corporate firms should not be allowed to open driving schools which are being conducted by individuals, the protestors said.  When the agitators stopped their vehicles for 15 minutes from noon, it caused traffic snarl at several places.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

 In the agitation organised at busy Vannarpet traffic island, CITU district secretary Murugan presided over the protest.

ADVERTISEMENT

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US