Withdraw Motor Vehicle Act amendments, say trade unions

February 28, 2023 07:59 pm | Updated 07:59 pm IST - TIRUNELVELI

Demanding the withdrawal of the amendments made in the Motor Vehicle Act that empowers the enforcement officials to slap on-the-spot fine through online and phasing out of 15 year-old vehicles, the trade unions stopped their bikes and the autorickshaws for 15 minutes on Tuesday.

The protesting trade unions said the system of imposing fine on violators through online should be withdrawn. Private agencies should not be allowed to give fitness certificates to the vehicles. While the toll plazas across the country should be uprooted, the unprecedented fuel price hike should be reduced by slashing taxes.

The corporate firms should not be allowed to open driving schools which are being conducted by individuals, the protestors said. When the agitators stopped their vehicles for 15 minutes from noon, it caused traffic snarl at several places.

In the agitation organised at busy Vannarpet traffic island, CITU district secretary Murugan presided over the protest.