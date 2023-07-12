HamberMenu
Withdraw G.O. on outsourcing jobs, say sanitary workers

Privatisation will put an end to reservations, appointments on compassionate grounds, disbursal of incentives for workers, and early superannnuation; this is against social justice and what are all service-oriented now will turn into a profit-making ventures

July 12, 2023 11:04 pm | Updated 11:05 pm IST - MADURAI

The Hindu Bureau
Sanitary workers affiliated to CITU stage a road blockade near the Madurai Collectorate on Wednesday. | Photo Credit: R. ASHOK

Sanitary workers affiliated to the Centre of Indian Trade Unions (CITU) staged a road blockade near the Madurai Collectorate on Wednesday, urging the State government to withdraw the government order (G.O.) issued for outsourcing of sanitary operations. They urged the government to implement the G.O. on ensuring minimum wages for the workers.

Madurai Corporation Workers Union (CITU) general secretary M. Balasubramaniam said the State government should withdraw the G.O issued for outsourcing. There were several vacancies in various posts. The authorities plan to reduce the total number of posts and recruit only through outsourcing. This would lead to malpractices and corruption.

Privatisation would put an end to reservations, appointments on compassionate grounds, disbursal of incentives for workers, and early superannuation. This was against social justice. What are all service-oriented now would turn into profit-making ventures.

“There is no guarantee that contract workers will get their full wages when jobs are outsourced,” he said and urged the government to withdraw the G.O. issued for outsourcing of sanitary operations and instead implement the G.O. on ensuring minimum wages of workers.

Madurai Urban District Committee (CITU) secretary R. Lenin said though several posts were lying vacant, the government was not taking any steps to fill them through regular recruitment. Outsourcing was a bid to wipe out the posts and this meant no benefits to the workers, he said.

The workers urged the State government to ensure service regularisation, better wages, and ensure that the stipulated minimum wages were paid to the workers. The wages should be paid on time, they said.

The CITU members were arrested and detained in a hall. They were let off in the evening.

