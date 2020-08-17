Withdraw EIA draft notification, say fishermen

Demanding the withdrawal of the Environment Impact Assessment draft notification 2020, the fishermen submitted a petition at the Collector’s Office on Monday.
The petitioners said Environment Impact Assessment draft notification 2020, which had been drafted in favour of corporates aims at restricting the fishing operations of country boat and mechanised boat fishermen. At the same time, the Notification spreads a red carpet to corporate firms carrying out fishing operations in big way causing irreparable damage to the marine ecosystem.
Instead of ensuring exemplary punishment to those who damage the fragile marine ecosystem, the Notification paves way for giving incentives to those who trawl the ocean indiscriminately to cause permanent damage to the marine wealth. Hence, the Notification should be withdrawn, they said.
Transgenders’ plea
A group of transgenders submitted a petition and said they perform traditional Tamil folk art through their group, ‘Sakhi’. But now due to the pandemic-induced lockdown since March last, they have been struggling. Hence, services of their group could be used for creating awareness on COVID-19, they said.
A group of Naam Thamizhar Katchi functionaries, led by Thoothukudi Assembly Constituency secretary V. Senthilkumar, submitted a petition seeking protection to their party’s Vilaathikulam Assembly segment secretary Chellappa and action against those who were spreading malicious campaign against him and his family on social media.
You have reached your limit for free articles this month.
To get full access, please subscribe.
Already have an account ? Sign in
Show Less Plan
Subscription Benefits Include
Today's Paper
Find mobile-friendly version of articles from the day's newspaper in one easy-to-read list.
Faster pages
Move smoothly between articles as our pages load instantly.
Unlimited Access
Enjoy reading as many articles as you wish without any limitations.
Dashboard
A one-stop-shop for seeing the latest updates, and managing your preferences.
Personalised recommendations
A select list of articles that match your interests and tastes.
Briefing
We brief you on the latest and most important developments, three times a day.
*Our Digital Subscription plans do not currently include the e-paper ,crossword, iPhone, iPad mobile applications and print. Our plans enhance your reading experience.
A letter from the Editor
Dear subscriber,
Thank you!
Your support for our journalism is invaluable. It’s a support for truth and fairness in journalism. It has helped us keep apace with events and happenings.
The Hindu has always stood for journalism that is in the public interest. At this difficult time, it becomes even more important that we have access to information that has a bearing on our health and well-being, our lives, and livelihoods. As a subscriber, you are not only a beneficiary of our work but also its enabler.
We also reiterate here the promise that our team of reporters, copy editors, fact-checkers, designers, and photographers will deliver quality journalism that stays away from vested interest and political propaganda.
Suresh Nambath