Withdraw EIA draft notification, say fishermen

Demanding the withdrawal of the Environment Impact Assessment draft notification 2020, the fishermen submitted a petition at the Collector’s Office on Monday.

The petitioners said Environment Impact Assessment draft notification 2020, which had been drafted in favour of corporates aims at restricting the fishing operations of country boat and mechanised boat fishermen. At the same time, the Notification spreads a red carpet to corporate firms carrying out fishing operations in big way causing irreparable damage to the marine ecosystem.

Instead of ensuring exemplary punishment to those who damage the fragile marine ecosystem, the Notification paves way for giving incentives to those who trawl the ocean indiscriminately to cause permanent damage to the marine wealth. Hence, the Notification should be withdrawn, they said.

Transgenders’ plea

A group of transgenders submitted a petition and said they perform traditional Tamil folk art through their group, ‘Sakhi’. But now due to the pandemic-induced lockdown since March last, they have been struggling. Hence, services of their group could be used for creating awareness on COVID-19, they said.

A group of Naam Thamizhar Katchi functionaries, led by Thoothukudi Assembly Constituency secretary V. Senthilkumar, submitted a petition seeking protection to their party’s Vilaathikulam Assembly segment secretary Chellappa and action against those who were spreading malicious campaign against him and his family on social media.