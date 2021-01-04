Withdraw cases filed against jallikattu protesters: forum

Madurai

04 January 2021 20:08 IST

‘Only inquiries are going on for the past three years’

The State government must withdraw cases filed against 179 persons from Madurai who participated in the 2017 jallikattu protests, demanded a forum formed against the jallikattu arrests, which submitted a petition to the Collector regarding this issue here on Monday.

K. Selvaraj, coordinator of the forum, said many people participated in the protests held at Alanganallur, Sellur, Tamukkam and Perungudi as part of the State-wide protests held for jallikattu in 2017. “Although peaceful protests were held for conducting jallikattu, the police intentionally attacked the protesters and arrested many of them,” he said.

It was stated in the petition that when an amendment bill was passed in the State Assembly for conducting jallikattu, the then Chief Minister O. Panneerselvam said that cases filed against the jallikattu protesters would be withdrawn. But the cases were transferred to CB-CID. Till date only inquiries were going on and a chargesheet had been filed against 179 protesters.

“All these protesters took part in peaceful protests for conducting the traditional bull taming sport. But, instead of recognising their efforts, the government had been conducting inquiries with them for the past three years. Hence, the government must immediately withdraw the cases filed against them,” said Dileepan Senthil, a member of the forum.

Condemning the Tamil Nadu Bovine Breeding Act, 2019, the members said that the act was an indirect attempt to destroy indigenous cattle breeds. “One of the main focuses of the jallikattu protests was to save the indigenous bulls. But, in the recent years, very limited number of indigenous bulls are participating in the jallikattu events,” said Mr. Selvaraj.