Withdraw cases booked against farmers: forum

Human Right Defenders Alert - India (HRDA) has welcomed Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s announcement on the decision to repeal the three farm laws in the upcoming winter session of Parliament.

In a statement, HRDA national working secretary Henri Tipahgne said farmers across the country had been peacefully protesting against the three farm laws, passed in Parliament in a manner raising several questions on the conduct of the government and severely threatening agrarian economy and lives of millions of farmers.

The year-long nationwide peaceful protest by farmers was a unique contemporary example of free and peaceful assembly globally, reaffirming the significance of people’s collective right to express opinion, dissent, expression, association and assembly in a democracy.

Despite harsh weather conditions, the farmers stood united and fought the Union government and hence the actions had to be commended.

Loss of lives

The HRDA, he said, was anguished as the PM’s announcement failed to acknowledge the loss of lives – close to 700 farmers died in incidents related to the protests, including the recent murder of farmers at Lakhimpur Kheri in Uttar Pradesh.

The Centre should withdraw the criminal cases registered against the farmer-protesters and give compensation of ₹25 lakh to the family of each of the deceased. The farmers should not be forced to end the protests, he said and urged the Prime Minister to withdraw the laws in the ensuing winter session of Parliament.

The National Human Rights Commission should undertake an independent, transparent and impartial investigation into all incidents of use of excessive force by security forces, acts of harassments by State police and administration such as fabricated FIRs, arbitrary detentions, illegal arrests and custodial torture of protestors, Mr. Tipahgne said.