‘Withdraw CAA, NRC’

RAMANATHAPURAM

Thousands of members of Tamil Nadu Thowheed Jamaath took out a massive rally here putting forth the demand that the Central Government should withdraw the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA) and National Register of Citizens (NRC), here on Saturday.

The members carried placards with messages against the CAA and raised slogans against the Central and State governments. They demanded that the Tamil Nadu government should pass a resolution in the Assembly that CAA will not be implemented in the State.

District secretary J.M. Arif Khan led the rally from D Block to the Collectorate. He condemned government for introducing CAA and said that it was discriminatory in nature.

“The CAA and NRC will put people of the country to hardships as it demands impractical proof from the time of forefathers. The stark reality is that many of the citizens do not even have birth certificates,” he said.

Over 200 police personnel were posted on security duty.