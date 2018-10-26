With three deaths, vigil up against swine flu outbreak

With two confirmed deaths and one suspected death within a week due to swine flu, the district administration has stepped up vigil against its outbreak with primary focus on creating awareness of personal sanitation among the public.

All the three deceased were women, aged between 40 and 70 years. “The three had other co-morbidities, because of which their condition deteriorated soon,” said a senior doctor from Government Rajaji Hospital.

As on Thursday evening, 16 persons with symptoms of swine flu were being treated at the isolation ward set up at GRH.

“Of the 16, five have tested positive for swine flu while the other have symptoms. We suspect that 50 % of the remaining 11 patients will test positive. However, none are in critical condition as of now,” said D. Maruthupandian, Dean.

Collector S. Natarajan, who inspected the isolation ward on Wednesday evening, said the district administration would intensify awareness campaigns. “In case of dengue, it is possible for us to identify and eradicate the breeding sources. However, swine flu is spreading mostly through human to human transmission, because of which the efficient way to prevent the disease is to ensure personal hygiene,” he said.

Importance of washing hands frequently, using handkerchiefs while coughing and sneezing, and precautions to be taken by those who are around swine flu-affected patients are being stressed through awareness campaigns, he said.

Stating that the situation was not alarming, he said, “We are not screening for persons with swine flu symptoms at public places such as railway stations, bus stands and airport at this stage.”