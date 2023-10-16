HamberMenu
With southern T.N. getting widespread rain, holiday declared for schools and colleges in Dindigul

Overnight rains pounded parts of Madurai, Dindigul, Theni, Sivaganga and Ramanathapuram; visibility was poor in the ghat road leading to Kodaikanal; in Rameswaram, fishers abstained from work

October 16, 2023 12:36 pm | Updated 12:56 pm IST - DINDIGUL

The Hindu Bureau
A service road under a railway over bridge in Dindigul, was inundated after overnight rains

A service road under a railway over bridge in Dindigul, was inundated after overnight rains | Photo Credit: Karthikeyan G

Following overnight rains in many parts of Dindigul district, Collector M. N. Poongodi has declared a holiday for all educational institutions on Monday, October 16, 2023.

Many low-lying areas within the Dindigul Corporation limits were inundated due to the rainfall. In upper Kodaikanal, Batlagundu, Palani, Vedasandur, Natham and in Oddanchatram, non-stop rain hit the regular routines of many residents. In the ghat section leading to Kodaikanal, visibility was very poor in the morning, motorists said.

In neighbouring Theni district, widespread rain since Sunday evening resulted in a steady inflow into the Vaigai and Periyar dams. Storage at the Periyar dam stood at 122.80 feet (permissible level 142 ft) and in Vaigai dam the level was 55.09 ft (maximum level 71 ft). The catchment areas including Periakulam recorded 89.2 mm, Sothuparai: 95 mm, Vaigai dam: 64 mm and Periyar dam recorded 17.4 mm.

In Madurai district, Public Works Department (PWD) engineers said that from the 22 rain gauge stations, Peraiyur topped with 103 mm of rainfall, Kalligudi recorded 52.20 mm and Elumalai recorded 39.80 mm as on 6 a.m. on Monday.

Many pockets in Ramanathapuram and Sivaganga district also experienced sharp showers. The Pamban Road Bridge wore a deserted look till 11 a.m. due to rain.

With fishermen abstaining from work in Rameswaram, their mechanised boats were anchored.

