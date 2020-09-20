With rains on the horizon, desilting exercise begins

Garbage being cleared from a channel, which originates from Madakulam, on Bypass Road in Madurai on Sunday.

Work to desilt stormwater drains, channels and rainwater harvesting structures on

Madurai Corporation has started desilting and clearing garbage from channels and stormwater drains across the city, ahead of the north-east monsoon.

City Engineer S. Arasu said work on clearing garbage is under way at a few channels. “From Wednesday, the work of desilting stormwater drains, channels and rainwater harvesting structures built in low-lying areas will be taken up in full swing,” he said.

During the recent rains in the city, there were instances of waterlogging in several areas, including Thavuttu Santhai, near Periyar bus stand, Vilakkuthoon and Race Course Road. Ramesh, an employee of a shop selling electronic goods on West Masi Street, said rainwater entered into their shop following a downpour in the first week of September. “Rainwater also entered into a few other shops on the same street that night. The entire area was waterlogged due to the absence of stormwater drains,” he said.

Water also gets stagnant near Periyar bus stand whenever it rains, said S. Palanikumar, an autorickshaw driver. “But the new stormwater drains that are constructed on Town Hall Road- West Veli Street junction to direct water flow into Koodal Azhagar Perumal Temple tank ensures that water does not stagnate for long near railway junction any more,” he said.

The City Engineer said they have proposed to construct stormwater drains on West Masi Street and connect them to the temple tank.

The rainwater harvesting structures that were constructed in waterlogging-prone spots of Race Course Road, Tamil Sangam Road and near Palanganatham are inefficient in draining the rainwater, say residents. “The problem can be addressed by desilting the rainwater harvesting structures,” said J. Rajith Kumar, a para-athletic coach.

But, around 10 rainwater harvesting structures constructed in Jaihindpuram last year by the residents and the Corporation have reaped benefits, said T. Nagarajan, president of Jaihindpuram Residents’ Welfare Association. “The groundwater level has significantly risen in nearby areas,” he said.

A Corporation official also stressed that residents must refrain from dumping garbage into the channels.